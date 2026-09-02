Calling All GIRLS!

At Girl Guides of Canada, girls discover their potential, build their confidence and embrace their power as changemakers, innovators and leaders. Whether experimenting with STEM, going on outdoor adventures or building real-life skills, they’re learning to be bold, curious and connected – all in a supportive, inclusive space.

Millbrook Units start back the week of September 14th.

SPARKS(Ages 5/6) and EMBERS (Ages 7/8) meet Tuesday evenings. First meeting will be held at the Lions Den 6:30-7:30 on Sept 15th.

GUIDES(Ages 9/10/11), PATHFINDERS (Ages 12/13/14)and RANGERS(Ages 15/16/17) meet Monday evenings. First meeting will be held Sept 14th at Millbrook Manor Picnic Shelter.

SIGN UP at https://register.girlguides.ca

Calling all VOLUNTEERS! Help girls shine, one adventure at a time!

Girl Guides volunteers help create life-changing experiences for girls while building friendships, growing as leaders and having fun along the way!

We are in need of more leaders to support the girls/program at various levels, if you are interested please reach out.

If you would like more information or have questions please contact Cathy at call/text (705)768-9399 or email cmcintyre@nexicom.net.