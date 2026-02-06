Building Department Reports Shows Construction Ramping up in Q4 2025

At this week’s Council meeting, Chief Building Officer Kyle Phillips presented an activity report for 2025 outlining the permit and development charge activity this year.

Building activity ticked up in the last quarter of 2025, with 50 building permits issued, up from 34 in the same period in 2024. This includes permits for twelve new single family permits. Building permit fee revenue for the year was 54% higher than in 2024, coming in at $415,950. This was also $65,000 higher than the 2025 budget forecast. Despite rising building activity, the construction value was considerably lower than the2024 value. Phillips explains that construction values are estimated by the permit recipients so they are subjective and do not impact permit costs.

Development charge revenue also exceed the budget, bringing in $810,789 in 2025. More than half of the funds collected last year are earmarked for water service infrastructure, leaving an additional $342,658 for other growth-related costs. This high level of water service allocation is because much of the new building activity occurred in the new subdivision, where water services are provided. New construction outside the village does not attract water-related development fees.

The pace of construction at the Towerhill North subdivision is considerably behind original forecasts which indicated the development would be complete several years ago. At the moment, two new residences in Towerhill North are occupied. Water, electrical and gas services are operational throughout the subdivision, but the rate of construction on the remaining units will be determined by market forces and the priorities of the developer. It may be a while before these new residents have neighbours.