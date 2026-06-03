Backyard Digesters Divert a Broad Variety of Household Waste from Landfills

Pictured is a recently installed digester. They are available through the municipality for $60 including free installation.

Rural residents have diverted kitchen and garden waste through backyard composting long before composting units became common in urban areas.

While useful, composting is limited in what can be effectively processed. Since 2019, Millbrook residents have had access to a green waste program that diverts much more material from the landfill than traditional composters can. Residents beyond the green waste collection area may consider the installation of a back yard digester as a tool to increase the volume of waste they can redirect away from the landfill. These units are avail-able at the municipal office for $60 for residents in the municipality.

Composting processes small volumes of vegetation scraps, require a minimum amount of maintenance and ultimately yields compost that can be used to enrich garden soil. Digesters accept a much broader range of inputs but do not provide a useable product at any time.

Digesters should be installed in a sunny, well-drained spot that is accessible during all seasons and away from wells, septic systems and underground wires and cables. Kitchen waste including baked goods, dairy, coffee grounds and filters, meat, bones and fat can be absorbed by to the digester. Avoid bio-degradable or compost bags which create processing issues inside the unit.

During the first month of installation, limited volumes of meat, bone and fish should be added to the unit to allow is to become fully functional. If the digester becomes full or the speed of decomposition slows, an enzyme revitalizer can be added to speed up the process. Do not allow the level of the contents inside the digester to exceed the ground level. The unit can handle high volumes of bread, rice, eggshells, meat, fish, pet waste, cooked foods and dairy products. It can also address minimal amounts of plant trimmings, hay, leaves and weeds, paper towels and tissue paper, shredded paper, sawdust from untreated wood, dryer and vacuum cleaner lint, hair and fur, small amounts of oils. Avoid adding diapers, BBQ ash or charcoal, crab-grass and plants treated with pesticides.

The County of Peterborough sells composters ($30) and digesters ($60) through municipal Planning and Public Works Departments, and are currently available at the Municipal Office. Digesters are installed partially under-ground which is why Peterborough County is offering free delivery and installation for units purchased through the municipality until August. To order one, contact Kyle Phillips 705-932-9319 kphillips@cavanmonaghan.net.