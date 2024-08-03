Another Successful Car Show

The annual Millbrook Lions Car Show was held on Saturday July 6th downtown Millbrook.

The weather was perfect and this encouraged a lot of owners of classic cars and trucks to venture into our downtown. By 7am they were lined up for our registration desk. Some of the vehicles registered were from Millbrook while others came from a distance away. By the time registration was finished, there were almost 100 vehicles in the show, including some from the 1920’s and some as recent as 2004.

The spectators filled the street, many taking pictures of the magnificent automobiles which are part of our history. This year, we had a 50/ 50 draw with the winning ticket held by our local resident Bill Morney who went home with $367.50. Our Disc Jockeys Frank and Randy Hewitt entertained the crowd with music going back to the 50’s and 60’s. This background music is always enjoyed by our crowd. We also had a large number of gifts supplied by our sponsors which were won by our registered car owners.

When it came time to hand out our trophies, we were assisted by our Mayor, Mathew Graham. Nexicom also presented our Sponsors’ Trophy which was a first for this year. Without these sponsors we would not have been able to hand out the prizes we did.

A special thanks to the Millbrook Auxiliary Police that spent the day assisting with traffic. The town works department looked after all the barriers and kept the sidewalks clear during the day. All in it was a great day and we hope to see everyone back next year.

Would like to thank all the volunteers that made this year’s show and shine a success.

Submitted by the Millbrook Lions Club