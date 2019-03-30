Action-filled Weekend Will Wrap up a 70-Year History of Ice Sport at the Millbrook Arena

This weekend will be the last for ice events at the Millbrook arena as the final season for the facility winds down with a bang.

Things kick off with a do-or-die OMHA Final playoff game 5 where the Millbrook PeeWee Rep team hosts Shallow Lake after tying the Championship series last weekend at their opponent’s rink. The Millbrook team hopes to bring home an OMHA title to Millbrook one more time, giving the facility a fitting send-off.

On Saturday, the age level on the ice climbs slightly as the men in the Sunday Night League hold their end-of-year tournament to see which team earns bragging rights and the coveted Championship Cup.

On Sunday the CMCC project is hosting “One Last Skate–A Farewell to the Old Arena”. Bring your skates and make a final circuit on the ice in the Millbrook area in an open public skate from 11 am to 2 pm. Donations from the event will be directed to the CMCC Project for the new Community Centre. Join your friends in a final farewell, share some memories and say goodbye to the arena that has served our community since 1950. KG