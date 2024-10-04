2024 Road Concerns Result in Speed Limit Reduction on Zion Line

Every year, the township receives feedback from residents regarding issues with speeding vehicles, safety hazards and traffic patterns on municipal roads.

The most common comments are requests to reduce speed limits at specific locations. Rather than address each concern as it arises, Council reviews these complaints once a year and make adjustments to speed limits where evidence suggests it is warranted.

To assist in this process, municipal staff perform investigations into these complaints. Monitoring devices operate over five day periods on each section of road of concern, recording the speed of each vehicle. Staff also seek feedback from the Peterborough Police to hear their concerns regarding speeding at these locations. A report of their findings and their recommendations is presented to Council which determines what actions should be taken.

During the year complaints regarding speed limits were received regarding four locations: portions of Zion Line, Larmer Line, Moore Drive and Rothesay Avenue. In the report to Council presented at the September 16th meeting, staff recommended that the speed limit be reduced to 60 km/hr from 80 km/hr on the portion of Zion Line between County Rd. 10 and Glamorgan Rd. The report indicated that this section of road includes a mix of residential and agricultural properties with many entrances found in locations with low visibility. The area is also subject to above average pedestrian traffic because of the Millbrook Valley Trail crossing on this road. The report indicated that the evidence did not support speed limit reductions on the other three roads in question.

Council approved the recommendation and new signs will indicate the speed reduction on Zion Line from County Rd. 10 to Glamorgan Rd. KG