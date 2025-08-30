Baxter Creek Watershed Alliance Seeks Conservation through Collaboration

By BCWA Board

The Baxter Creek Watershed Alliance (BCWA), founded by a group of community members in December 2020, is entering its fourth year. The organization is focused on collecting fundamental watershed data, conducting research and development activities, and collaborating with others. Some of these activities include working with educators to integrate local community-based research into learning outcomes, collaborating with other organizations to advocate for conserving the environment to support biodiversity, participating in passive outdoor recreation, and leading environmental and ecological education. Three themes in this work have emerged along the way: Collaboration, Research and Education, as well as Indigenous engagement.

Community collaboration has been fostered through a range of community-based research projects where BCWA members work with students from colleges and universities. Since 2021, 35 students have graduated their programs through capstone projects with our organization. One standout student, Keyana Kamps from Trent University, earned the Trent Provost Award for Academic Achievement along with a $500 bursary for her work on a groundwater contamination review of the site of the former Millbrook Correctional Centre. Her report along with other research projects are available in the Watershed Library section of the BCWA website, www.baxtercreekwatershed.org. Projects like these help students gain experience in a range of areas and often lead to mentorship and professional placements after graduation. Some students have presented their local research back to the local community through our events and to primary students through local teachers at Millbrook South Cavan Public School.

This year BCWA partnered with the Frontenac Arch Biosphere Network (FABN) to support conservation mapping across the Frontenac Arch Biosphere. Biosphere reserves are areas recognized by the UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) Man and the Biosphere Programme for their unique biodiversity, iconic landscapes, and engaged communities. There are nineteen Biosphere Reserves in Canada and four including Frontenac in Ontario and the closest recognized biosphere to the Baxter Creek subwatershed. BCWA is providing advice, training, and creating interactive maps and tools to help FABN collaborate to conserve biodiversity of the Frontenac Arch Biosphere. The mapping tools coming out of this project will support better planning for nature conservation.

Over the last two years, BCWA has been engaging collaboration with two local William Treaty First Nations to explore regional conservation initiatives across the Otonabee basin including areas of the Baxter Creek subwatershed. Members of BCWA have been working with staff and members of both Alderville First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation. This collaboration is coming together as a “Two-Eyed Seeing” approach for “land-based learning”. Two-Eyed Seeing, also known as Etuaptmumk, is a guiding principle that encourages the use of both Indigenous and Western ways of knowledge. It involves learning to see the world through the strengths of each perspective and then integrating them for a more comprehensive understanding. The approach emphasizes collaboration and mutual learning between different knowledge systems to address complex challenges. BCWA is committed to engaging with First Nations and following the principles of Free Prior and Informed Consent for projects that may affect their lands. This collaboration is helping build strong relationships and ensure that the voices of Indigenous communities are heard and respected.

These are a few examples of how BCWA working with community members to create a healthier and more sustainable environment. From student placements, volunteer positions, advisors to the board, through to board-appointed committee members and elected voting members of the board, there are many ways local community members can become involved with BCWA to apply their experience to support conservation or further develop skills. If you are interested in the environment and conservation, and you have interest in applying or developing skills in non-profit leadership, public speaking, corporate governance, financial planning, communications, ecology, environmental science, web development, digital mapping ,computer science, programming, education, and other areas of environmental non-government business please visit the BCWA website at www.baxtercreekwatershed.orgor reach out to the board of directors atbaxtercreekwatershed@gmail.com. We are always looking to welcome new community members into our organization.