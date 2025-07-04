KPRDSB 2026 Capital Budget Allocates Funding for New Millbrook Elementary School

Last month, the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Budget included a $24.2 mil-lion allocation for the new Millbrook Elementary School identified as the Towerhill North Neighbourhood elementary School.

Located at Fallis Lane and County Road 10 in Cavan Monaghan’s Towerhill subdivision, the funding is designated for the construction of a new elementary school with 481 elementary student spaces and 73 licensed child care spaces. The Board also announced that board staff is currently working with the architect to finalize the space template which is subject to Ministry of Education approval, which is a prerequisite for proceeding to detailed design.

Greg Kidd, Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs for KPRDSB, noted that “While the building structure is fundamentally set based on Ministry of Education pre-approved building models – similar to the Northglen Orchard Public School we’re currently building in Bowmanville – there will be an opportunity for the school community to share ideas in a number of areas, including Outdoor Play and Landscape Design, School Identity and Interior Finishes ,Site-specific Needs (such as traffic and pedestrian flow),and possible Environmental Sustainability Priorities.”

The public consultation is expected to begin this fall before the final school construction project is offered for tender.

The acquisition of the property is expected to be completed by the spring of 2026. Staff continue to work on the site plan so construction can begin immediately after the land purchase is finalized. Barring unforeseen delays, the board expects the new facility to welcome students in the fall of 2027.