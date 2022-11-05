Millbrook Pharmacy’s Official Greeter Offered Hugs at BIA “Get Your Spook On” Event

Photo: Karen Graham
Children test-drove their Hallowe’en costumes last Saturday, showing off their outfits in daylight when they could be better appreciated as they participated in the Millbrook Business Improvement Area’s Annual Get Your Spook On event. Retailers rewarded costumed visitors with treats and reported that attendance this year had more than doubled based on the volume of candy they distributed. The party atmosphere was helped by the unseasonal weather which encouraged everyone to linger and enjoy the day.

