14 Candidates For 5 Positions on Council and I Need to Decide on 3! Where Do I Start?

By Al Steel

If this is you, mark October 8th in your calendar to attend the 2026 Cavan Monaghan All Candidates Meeting starting at 7:00pm.

The location is Kawartha Downs, located at 1382 County Rd. 10. Details will be posted at www.facebook.com/CMallcandidates, at various location across the Township and in October’s Millbrook Times issue. Once you have marked your calendar continue reading below and about the candidates.

All candidates meetings have always been the mainstay of communities like Cavan Monaghan to get to the heart of local issues in municipal election years. With many new people in the Township and many key issues to address, all candidates meetings are the logical place and time to bring them together.

From tax rates to the cost of water/wastewater; from land development and the new Official Plan (OP) that will be create during the next Term, to climate change; from sports facilities/infrastructure to ATVs, people need to understand the issues and where the candidates stand on them. In a rural community with an urban hub; issues, and ideas to address them can vary widely from Ward to Ward.

The Meeting will include candidate introductions; candidates’ platform; Prepared Question round; followed by an ‘Open Mike’ round, which is the most requested format.

We believe the residents attending will have a much better understanding of the issues and candidates’ understanding of the issues; to make a more informed use of their vote in October. The next term of Council will have to make some of the most impactful decisions on the ‘look and feel’ of the Township of Cavan Monahan, in its history. We need the right people in place to do that.

Event email: cmvotemeeting@gmail.com

Event facebook: www.facebook.com/CMallcandidates