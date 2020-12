The NFL won't be cutting in line to get the coronavirus vaccine, according to the executive director of the NFL Players Association.

A pair of backcountry endurance athletes who became obsessed with the Donner Party spent the last seven years researching and exploring the Sierra on foot to try to pinpoint the final 90-mile (145-kilometre) route survivors of the infamous tale of cannibalism finally cut through mountain snow drifts to safety in the winter of 1846-47.