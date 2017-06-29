Waste Management Update

Waste management expenses are well managed in the township. Changes to the allocation of the costs of operating the transfer station were made in 2012, when the allocation formula between the wards was linked to current value assessment (CVA) to recognize usage all township residents.

Operational changes were also introduced to reduce expenses, including reduced operating hours. In, 2014, curbside collection was introduced in Cavan Ward for the first time to ensure a consistent level of service to all residents, which did increase costs. To offset this, staff focused on cost reductions in other areas of the waste budget. While curbside pickup is gaining momentum, the bulk of waste generated by the township continues to be handled at the Cavan Transfer Station.

The transfer station continues to accept the disposal of residential waste, excess waste, construction materials, tires, metal, and has expanded in 2013 to include WEEE products. The recycling bins are operated on behalf of the County and they have just introduced a pilot program for the recycling of hard plastic products. Since 2015, the spring and fall Leaf and yard waste curbside collection is paid for by the County of Peterborough. Currently under consideration is the reintroduction of Styrofoam recycling at the transfer station with drop off at Pido Road.

The bag tag program is presently administered by transfer station staff and bag tag revenues have become an important part of the revenue stream, generating between $500 and $1000 of revenue per week. Staff is looking into obtaining a debit machine to facilitate payment processing.

The transfer station is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday, Friday & Saturday and is operating efficiently thanks to the efforts of the two part-time staff.

Total Waste Operating expenses fell dramatically in the five year period from 2012 to 2016, from $238,315 in 2012 to a low of $190,797 in 2016, which is the lowest cost in five years. All programs are operating reasonably well with consistent service delivery across the township.

The volume of waste produced by the township increased by 2.5% last year, and the majority of all waste which includes recyclables is still handled by the Transfer Station.

The weekly curbside pickup tender submitted by was approved at the June 19th meeting and because the weekly pick up frequency is no more expensive than a bi-weekly one and runs concurrently with the County’s weekly recycling collection program. The contract was awarded to Withers Waste Management for the period from August 6, 2017 to August 6, 2020 with the option to extend the contract an additional two years. KG