Univox Choir of Toronto Delights Audience

-
Upcoming EventsJul10Mon20176:30 pm Modern Square Dance Lessons with... @ George Street United Church HallModern Square Dance Lessons with... @ George Street United Church HallJul 10 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pmWeekly on Mondays. Singles, couples, all ages welcome! Just $5 per night.7:30 pm The Aces of Harmony @ North Minster ChurchThe Aces of Harmony @ North Minster ChurchJul 10 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pmThe Aces of Harmony, a four-part a cappella men’s chorus, invites all men between the ages of 14 and 88 to join us in song every Monday evening from 7:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. North Minster Church, 300 Sunset Blvd., Peterborough. For more info go to www.acesofharmony.com.Jul12Wed20171:00 pm Royal Canadian Legion 402 Progre... @ Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402Royal Canadian Legion 402 Progre... @ Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402Jul 12 @ 1:00 pmEveryone is Welcome!7:00 pm Millbrook Community Choir @ Centennial PlaceMillbrook Community Choir @ Centennial PlaceJul 12 @ 7:00 pmAll are welcome to come and sing!7:30 pm Royal Canadian Legion 402 Dart L... @ Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402Royal Canadian Legion 402 Dart L... @ Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402Jul 12 @ 7:30 pmRegister at 7:30 pm, play at 8:00 pm. Join the league or spares are welcome!Jul13Thu20176:00 pm TOPS: Take Off Pounds Sensibly @ St. Thomas More Catholic ChurchTOPS: Take Off Pounds Sensibly @ St. Thomas More Catholic ChurchJul 13 @ 6:00 pmEvery Thursday 6pm weigh-in, 6:45pm meeting St. Thomas More Catholic Church, King Street W. Millbrook. Non-Profit, affordable, friendly weight loss.7:00 pm Royal Canadian Legion BingoRoyal Canadian Legion BingoJul 13 @ 7:00 pmEveryone is welcome!Jul15Sat20174:30 pm Royal Canadian Legion Meat DrawRoyal Canadian Legion Meat DrawJul 15 @ 4:30 pmEveryone is welcome!Jul17Mon20179:00 am Venturing in the Biblical Experi... @ Bethany United ChurchVenturing in the Biblical Experi... @ Bethany United ChurchJul 17 @ 9:00 am – Jul 21 @ 12:00 pmThis children’s day camp runs July 17-21 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Bethany United Church. This is a free community outreach program for children 4-12 years. This year, we will explore our relationship with water through Bible stories, crafts, games, and songs. Healthy snacks provided. Call the church … Continue reading →6:30 pm Modern Square Dance Lessons with... @ George Street United Church HallModern Square Dance Lessons with... @ George Street United Church HallJul 17 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pmWeekly on Mondays. Singles, couples, all ages welcome! Just $5 per night.
CBC News Canada
- After years of missteps, Canadian military officials hope procurement now on track July 9, 2017For anyone hoping the Liberal government plans to blow up Canada's much-maligned military procurement system, Patrick Finn has some advice: Don't hold your breath.
- Montreal woman injured in Times Square car crash recovering July 9, 2017A Canadian mother of three who was injured when a speeding car plowed into pedestrians in New York City is awake after spending weeks in a coma, according to her family.
- Canada earns historic U19 men's basketball World Cup title July 9, 2017
- IOC completing 1,000 re-tests of Vancouver Olympics samples July 9, 2017The IOC expects to complete retesting of more than 1,000 doping samples from the 2010 Vancouver Olympics next month.
- 'It's an adventure': Pilots from around the world descend on Yellowknife for fly-in festival July 9, 2017Dozens of pilots are in Yellowknife this weekend for the Midnight Sun Float Plane Fly-In, a biennial celebration of aviation, which at one time was Yellowknife’s lifeline to the South.
