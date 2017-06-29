Univox Choir of Toronto Delights Audience

  By | |
Share

Photo: Shelley Lambe
St Thomas’ Anglican Church, Millbrook, was the venue for an outstanding performance by the Univox Choir of Toronto. The programme ranged from Renaissance madrigals to modern compositions and concluded with a lively and moving rendition of two African-American spirituals. Conductor and Artistic Director Dallas Bergen said that he was “overwhelmed” both by the welcome the choir received and by the superb acoustics of the performance space. The “Journeys Outreach” group of St Thomas’ parish plans to invite the choir back to Millbrook next year. All ticket proceeds will be used to assist a sponsored Syrian-Canadian family in the area.

Tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.