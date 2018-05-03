Township to Host Harvest Dinner in September

Last month, Council agreed to host a harvest dinner event to celebrate the township’s rural heritage and local agricultural producers.

The event will also be a fundraising opportunity in support of the Community Centre project. It is scheduled to take place on September 22nd, on Kings Street. Organizers Councilors Belch, and Huntley, Economic Development Coordinator Brigid Ayotte, Deputy Clerk Cindy Page and Chief Administrative Officer Yvette Hurley envision a long table, family style dinner, using local food, craft brewers and wineries.

The group has secured the partnership of Peterborough and the Kawarthas Tourism who will provide event planning expertise and social media advertising outlets. In addition, organizers have identified a local group of chefs affiliated with the Fleming College Culinary program who are also willing to participate.

The event will target both local residents and potential visitors from surrounding regions, the Greater Toronto Area, Greater Peterborough Area, Durham Region, City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County. The committee has budgeted ticket sales of between 150 and 250 people, and are working on various tiered ticket pricing strategies and potential sponsors to maximize the amount of profit.

The proposal requires an initial transfer of $25,000 from the Community Grant reserve which will be replenished through ticket sales. Without sponsorship contributions and using a ticket price of $120 per person, the anticipated profit is forecast between $2000 and $7,500 depending on the number of ticket sales.

While the event is planned for outdoors, the budget includes a tent rental to prevent weather from spoiling the party. KG