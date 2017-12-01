This Month at Your Libraries – Congratulations! 25 years!

December 2017 marks a momentous occasion at the Millbrook Branch – Judi Obey celebrates 25 years of service with the Millbrook Library. She started in the fall of 1992 on a project to computerise the library catalogue and has never left. The Library Board and staff value her impeccable work ethic and the continuity she brings to the Libraries. Over 25 years she has seen many changes in the Library: different computer systems, from VHS tapes to DVDs and the move from the downtown library location to the present location in the Old Millbrook School.

Please drop by the Library and congratulate Judi Obey on achieving such a milestone!

December activities at the Cavan Monaghan Libraries!

On Tuesday, December 5th at 6:30 we are showing the movie “The Glass Castle” based on the best-selling memoir written by Jeannette Walls. The movie is 127 minutes long and rated PG-13.

December 9th – join us at the Millbrook Branch from 10:30am-12:00pm for hot cider, hot chocolate, refreshments and Christmas crafts. And then, wearing your best, ugly Christmas Sweater, walk with us in the Santa Claus Parade (starting in the Library parking lot)!

December 23rd – as a respite from the chaos, you are invited to a “Holiday Open-House” at the Bruce Johnston Branch from 10:30-2:00. Drop by for some refreshments, crafts and conversation!

The Cavan Monaghan Libraries will be closed December 24th-January 1st. The Library Board and Staff wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season!

January 2nd-6th – We welcome the New Year with an ICE AGE movie marathon at the Millbrook Branch. We will be showing the 5 movies from the Ice Age series. Catch a different movie each day! We will be doing 2 showings Tuesday-Friday – 11am and 2pm! Saturday one showing at 11am! (Bring your own snacks).