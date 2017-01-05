If you are considering a new year’s resolution to quit smoking, Peterborough Public Health is pleased to offer free support to help you get there with the Choose to be…Smoke Free program.

“The Choose to be…Smoke Free program has a great track record and provides one-on-one support to help you quit,” said Serena Jewer, Public Health Nurse who offers cessation counselling. “Whether you’re considering quitting for the first time or tenth time, we’re here to help you achieve your goals and will work alongside you every step of the way.”

Choose to be…Smoke Free is a free tobacco cessation support program for anyone that combines behavioural counselling and access to free nicotine replacement therapy (NRT). There is also a support group for women of reproductive age who want to quit or have recently quit that starts Tuesday, January 17, 2017 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Partners in Pregnancy Clinic. Help with transportation and childcare, and a $10 gift card will be provided for each session, as well as cost-free NRT for pregnant women who find it difficult to quit smoking using non-pharmacological methods.

For more information or to register for the next session, please call 705-743-1000 ext. 330.