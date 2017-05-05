“There’s No Place like Home” by the Millbrook Community Choir

Once again the Millbrook Community Choir will wrap up their season with a concert. This year the group will be celebrating Canada’s 150th with a concert called “There’s No Place like Home”, which takes place on May 28th at 2pm. Under the direction of Mark Hiscox and accompanied by his brother Justin, the group has an exciting line up of songs including We Rise Again , Orinoco Flow by Enya , Home by Michael Buble and many others. Concert goers are invited for refreshments following the concert, which takes place at the Millbrook Christian Assembly 71 King St. West. Tickets for the event cost $12.00 for adults with a family pass for $30.00 and will be available at the door. KG