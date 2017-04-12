Suspension of Funeral Director Patrick Benson

The Bereavement Authority of Ontario (BAO) administers the Funeral, Burial and Cremation Services Act, 2002 (the FBCSA) for the protection of the public interest.

On March 14, 2017, the Registrar, FBCSA issued a Notice of Proposal to Revoke and an Order to Suspend the Funeral Director – Class 1 licence of Mr. Patrick Walter Benson (203493). The suspension order had immediate effect. Mr. Benson’s licence was revoked on March 31, 2017. Mr. Benson is now prohibited from selling, offering to sell or providing any FBCSA licensed services.

From 2006 through 2011, Mr. Benson owned and operated 1439046 Ontario Inc., carrying on business as Benson Funeral Home. The funeral establishment was located at 24 King St. E., Millbrook until 2011 and then continued to operate from 35 King St. W., Millbrook until November 2015. If you or someone you know has prepaid for funeral services and supplies with Mr. Benson, but do not have confirmation of investment with an eligible depository or insurance company, please contact the BAO immediately at 1-844-493-6356, extension 214.



Fallis & Shields Funeral Home Inc., owned by licensed funeral director Bill Shields and his partner Gwen Hogg, purchased the assets of the former Benson Funeral Home in December 2015. The BAO has been advised that Fallis & Shields Funeral Home Inc. has no affiliation with Patrick Benson.

