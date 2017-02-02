St. Thomas More Hosts Local World Day of Prayer

Mabuhay!

This will be the greeting you hear when you come to the local World Day of Prayer Event hosted this year by St. Thomas More Catholic Church. It is a Philippine greeting inviting participants to come and tell their stories. Each year the women of the featured country prepare the prayer service focussing their work on the issues they face in their communities. It develops a deeper understanding and connection between the participants as they learn about social issues around the world. The theme for this year’s event is that sharing stories about situations of economic inequality, poverty and protection of the most vulnerable against intensifying extreme weather events will bring healing and empowerment to those who struggle. The dialogue begins with the question “Am I Being Unfair to you?”

Join the congregation at St. Thomas More on Friday, March 3rd at 7pm in Millbrook for an ecumenical service focused on the girls and women of the Philippines. Participants will discuss a vision of social and economic justice and seek ways to take responsibility to change the structures and conditions they face in order to prevent domestic violence, migrant worker abuse and build sustainable food sources. KG