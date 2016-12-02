It was clear this was a special store coming to King Street when above the paper covering the windows all that could be seen was a brass chandelier. Millbrook Valley Chocolates owners Stephen and Jackie Flamminio took possession of the former location of Hussey’s Pizza a few short weeks ago, but progress on their renovations was held up by the filming going on in the village. Undaunted, they have pushed ahead and will open their doors for Christmas in the Village to unveil a dramatic transformation of the venue where they will sell specialty chocolate items including truffles and handmade chocolate from a few select suppliers, and gourmet hot chocolate featuring Mexican spices and unique flavours. The decision about offering other hot beverages remains a serious discussion topic that will be resolved as the couple acquires a better understanding of the local market. They will also offer a selection of traditional dime-store candies displayed in old fashioned glass jars for those sweet lovers with slimmer wallets.

The décor includes rustic shelving created by Stephen, a chalk-board to display menu items and a gas fireplace to warm up the environment. Customers can consume their beverages at a small table near the front of the business, or take their purchase with them.

During the summer months the menu will shift to seasonal items including chocolate-dipped fruit, gelatos and hand-scooped ice cream cones featuring Kawartha Dairy ice cream.

Describing themselves as a modern-day version of the Brady bunch, both parents bring three children from a former marriage when they all lived in Little Britain. With only one daughter still at home, they felt ready to take on the challenge of opening their own business and were taken with the atmosphere of the downtown area, which they feel suits their business plan. They welcome customers to drop in to their store to check out their sweet offerings. KG