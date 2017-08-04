Rubber Duck Race Clears $1000

On Canada Day, the Millbrook and District Legion hosted another Rubber Duck race along Baxter Creek. More than 200 ducks were rented for the race at $5 each to raise money to help pay for brick restoration on the Legion building. First place for duck race was Chad Buchanan, with second place taken by Paulette Harrigon and the third place by Naish Butler. After a $100 donation to the Omemee Lions for the use of their ducks, the event cleared $1000.00 for the restoration of the bricks on Legion building. KG