Peterborough Public Health Launches Online Portal for Immunization Record Updates

Peterborough Public Health is pleased to announce a new online portal that residents can use to keep immunization records updated for themselves and family members. This new online system makes it easy to access and update immunization records, including parents and guardians.

The Ministry of Health and Long Term Care has partnered with health units across the province, including Peterborough Public Health, to offer this online immunization reporting system. It was developed so all Ontarians can access their immunization information online and securely provide record updates, a requirement for all students to attend school.

To access the online portal, follow these two easy steps:

Call Peterborough Public Health at 705-743-1000, ext. 139 to obtain your Ontario Immunization ID number. You will need this number to access the online portal. This number is also found on any notices mailed to parents/guardians regarding their child’s immunization status. To access the online portal, go to www.peterboroughpublichealth.ca and click on “Immunization reporting”. Select the “online” option to update immunization records. That will take you to the secure Ministry website (pictured above) where you will be asked to enter your Ontario Immunization ID number.

Residents can also access their current immunization records on file through this new online system. For more information about immunization records and where to get required vaccines, please visit www.peterboroughpublichealth.ca. KG