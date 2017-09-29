The Millbrook Times » October 2017 » Peterborough Police Services Offer Homeguard Inspection Program

Peterborough Police Services Offer Homeguard Inspection Program

The Homeguard Inspection Program is a community-based crime prevention initiative of our Auxiliary officers. This program allows community members to take an active role in making their homes less susceptible to criminal activity.

  • A Homeguard Inspection is free.
  • Residents can request an appointment for an inspection online by completing the online form http://www.peterboroughpolice.com/request/a-homeguard-inspection/ or by calling the Peterborough Police Service Victim Services Unit at 705-876-1122 Ext 268.
  • An appointment will be set for the Inspection to be conducted.
  • Members of the Auxiliary Unit attend and conduct a home security audit. They inspect windows, doors, and the exterior of the home. A written report is provided to the home owner detailing potential improvements, for maximum safety.
  • Officers often recommend Homeguard Inspections to victims of break and enter, or domestic violence, but anyone can request an inspection.
  • Homeguard is meant to help residents improve home security and prevent break-ins and thefts at their home.

For more information please visit http://www.peterboroughpolice.com/request/a-homeguard-inspection. KG

