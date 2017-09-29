Peterborough Police Services Offer Homeguard Inspection Program

The Homeguard Inspection Program is a community-based crime prevention initiative of our Auxiliary officers. This program allows community members to take an active role in making their homes less susceptible to criminal activity.

A Homeguard Inspection is free.

Residents can request an appointment for an inspection online by completing the online form http://www.peterboroughpolice.com/request/a-homeguard-inspection/ or by calling the Peterborough Police Service Victim Services Unit at 705-876-1122 Ext 268.

An appointment will be set for the Inspection to be conducted.

Members of the Auxiliary Unit attend and conduct a home security audit. They inspect windows, doors, and the exterior of the home. A written report is provided to the home owner detailing potential improvements, for maximum safety.

Officers often recommend Homeguard Inspections to victims of break and enter, or domestic violence, but anyone can request an inspection.

Homeguard is meant to help residents improve home security and prevent break-ins and thefts at their home.

For more information please visit http://www.peterboroughpolice.com/request/a-homeguard-inspection. KG