Our Publication Dates

We’re a free monthly newspaper published next on:

2017 Issue Dates

January: January 5

February: February 2

March: March 2

April: March 30

May: May 4

June: June 1

July: June 29

August: August 3

September: August 31

October: September 28

November: November 2

December: November 30

Pick up your free copy locally or subscribe here for Canada Post delivery!

Deadlines for submissions of PRINT advertising or articles are FOUR DAYS before the above publication dates at 12:00 PM. We are no longer keeping an office in downtown Millbrook, but are always available by phone, mail or email to receive your information.

Electronic updates to our online calendar of events are available anytime — just email us.

Thank you!

P.O. Box 230

Millbrook, ON

L0A 1G0

705-932-3001

thetimes@nexicom.net