OLG Makes First-Quarter Payment to Cavan Monaghan

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) issued a first-quarter (April to June, 2017) non-tax gaming revenue payment of $806,572 to the Township of Cavan Monaghan on July 21st for hosting Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs. Since November 1999, Cavan Monaghan has received more than $56.1 million in non-tax gaming revenue.

These payments are made under an equitable formula in the Municipality Contribution Agreement that determines the funds municipalities receive for hosting an OLG gaming facility and are based on an escalating scale of gaming revenue that is consistent across all sites in Ontario.

At approximately $2 billion annually, OLG provides the Ontario government with its largest source of non-tax revenue. Modernization will help OLG provide more money to Ontario for hospitals and other government priorities.

In fiscal 2017-2018, the province will allocate $115 million in gaming revenue to support charities through the Ontario Trillium Foundation. Every year, the Government of Ontario allocates funding to the province’s problem gambling program for research, treatment and prevention. The amount for fiscal 2017-2018 is $38 million. KG