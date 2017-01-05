We are pleased to announce that Peterborough County has elected a new Warden for a two year term. Council has elected Mr. Joe Taylor, present Deputy Warden and Deputy Reeve of the Township of Otonabee-South Monaghan.

The election was the first to occur at the County for ten years, with Douro-Dummer Township Mayor J. Murray Jones having served as Warden for these past seven years.

“I would like to thank J. Murray Jones for his contribution to the County of Peterborough during his tenure as Warden for the past 7 years”, said Warden Elect Joe Taylor. “I would also like to thank council for giving me this exciting opportunity and will do whatever is necessary to meet or exceed their expectations. The residents of the County of Peterborough are well served by a caring and capable council and I look forward to representing these residents and council for the next 2 years.”

Warden Taylor will appoint a Deputy Warden at the County Council meeting on December 16th.

For further information, please contact Sheridan Graham, Director, Corporate Projects & Services at sgraham@county.peterborough.on.ca