This year’s Annual Millbrook Valley Trails Work Day will take place Saturday May 6 at 9 am starting at the Distillery Street trailhead beside the pond. In case of rain the rain date will be Saturday May 13. Please bring gloves, a rake and a shovel if possible, wear suitable footwear, and bring that sun block. High school students can earn volunteer hours, and all workers are invited to a free BBQ lunch at noon.