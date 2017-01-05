Millbrook Stars Minor Hockey Tournament December 10 – 11th

“We’re black, we’re white, and we’re dynamite.” The Millbrook Stars had their annual minor ice hockey tournament the weekend of December 10th. The Stars fought hard, winning a spot in the B finals. The Novice Reps were facing the Ennismore Eagles. The Eagles had a breakaway, but Jacob Elson made a fantastic glove save, robbing Marcos Stone of a goal. The Atoms were facing Sturgeon Lake Thunder and they fought hard but were down 5-3 when Hunter Hargreaves got an amazing, eye-dazzling pass from Serina Hamel. Then he deeked out the goalie and scored, making the score 5-4. Then it was Ennismore Eagles vs the Baltimoore Ice Dogs. The Ice Dogs had won 2 games and lost one. The Ice Dogs received a penalty for slashing number 23, Austin Colts. The Eagles’ Carson Manses scored on the power play. The Ice Dogs were able to pull through and win 3-1, moving on to the semi-finals, where they were facing our Millbrook Stars. Cody Inghils stopped a total of 36 shots in 3 periods. The Stars were having a rough time being down 2-1 in the third, but fought hard only losing by a score of 4 to 3. It was a great and fun hockey tournament for a lot of kids.

By Hunter Hargreaves, Newspaper Club Member