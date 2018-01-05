Millbrook Figure Skating Club – Winter Session is Beginning

The Millbrook Figure Skating Club has had a busy fall session. New and returning skaters have worked hard to develop their skills. Advanced CanSkate and Star Skaters dazzled the audience with solo performances during the Club’s Stars on Ice Show, December 1. The show was followed by the Club’s annual Christmas Family Skate for all CanSkaters.

The winter session begins the week of Jan. 8 and registration is open to brand new skaters or returning skaters aged 3 and up. The CanSkate program follows a developmental curriculum gradually adding on new skills at each level. Fun activities such as balls, bubbles and hoops help motivate the youngest skaters to brave the slippery ice for their first steps. Trained coaches and Star Skate Helpers assist at all levels. Visit www.millbrookfigureskatingclub.com for class times and registration details.

By Maia McLean, Star Skater