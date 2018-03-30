Millbrook BIA Contributes $10K to Community Improvement Plan Development

Representatives from the Millbrook Business Improvement Area (MBIA) were on hand Monday March 5th, 2018 at the Township of Cavan Monaghan’s Regular Council Meeting to present the Township with a cheque for $10,000 for the development of the Community Improvement Plan.

The Township of Cavan Monaghan, in partnership with the MBIA and the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture Food and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA), will be moving forward with a plan to stimulate economic growth and aid in the physical environment in Downtown Millbrook with the launch of a Community Improvement Plan (CIP) project.

A CIP is a land use planning and financial tool (legislated under the Planning Act) that establishes a framework for future capital improvement and other municipal government projects and encourages private sector investment within key areas. Once implemented, a CIP will allow the Township (budget permitting) to provide financial incentives (i.e. grants and loans) to eligible landowners and tenants to help with physical improvements to private property.

In March 2017, the Township applied to the OMAFRA Rural Economic Development (RED) funding program. The application highlighted the combined financial contribution to the project by both the MBIA and the Township. This project represents a three-way partnership with the MBIA contributing $10,000, the Township committing $5,350 and The Province providing matching funds of $15,350 for a total project budget of $30,700. In addition, upon adoption of the Plan, the Township has allocated $14,650 in the 2018 budget to commence an incentive program.

Council, Staff, and members of the community have articulated their vision for future growth in Downtown Millbrook through the development and implementation of the Downtown Millbrook Revitalization Plan and the recently released Detailed Streetscape and Design Guidelines. The CIP serves as a strategic tool to help implement this Vision, and assist with significant local improvements.

The MBIA is an association of businesses that have joined together to promote mutual interests, increase sales and profits, promote a more successful and active business environment, create a more beautiful community and encourage a sense of civic pride. “Our contribution to the development of this plan demonstrates our commitment to supporting our fellow businesses in Downtown Millbrook and attracting new business” says MBIA Chair and owner of Oasis Boutiques, Nancy Fallis.

The principal function of the Millbrook BIA is to increase business by improving the physical environment in Millbrook through the development of special events, beautification, promotion and advertising. KG