The Me to We members at MSC are spreading holiday cheer! Starting on Monday December 19th through to Thursday December 22nd the Me to We members played Christmas carols for 3 to 5 seconds during morning announcements. Each class had chance to guess the tune. Then the Me to We members put the submissions in a box and the winner received a mystery prize for their entire class. It was fun to guess the Christmas carol!

By Aly Myles, Newspaper Club Member