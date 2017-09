Marian & George Corfe were busy handing out donations to local organizations from their earnings this year running the canteen in the Millbrook Arena. Each recipient received a cheque for $500 including Community Care Millbrook & Millbrook Food Share. George & Marian are also very active volunteers within the community, giving their time generously to Community Care Millbrook and a number of other organizations within the community. The Corfes truly make Millbrook a better place.