The Millbrook Times » October 2017 » Local Firefighters’ Association donated $3000

Local Firefighters’ Association donated $3000

  By | |
Share

Photo Karen Graham. The local Firefighters’ Association donated $3000 to Millbrook and District Community Care raised during their Boot Collection at 2017 Millbrook Fair. Pictured from left to right are Steve Branscomb, Community Care Volunteer Pat Schier, Adam Bennett, Marty Hutchison, and Terry de Mille, with Tegan and Ryleigh helping to hold the heavy cheque.

Tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.