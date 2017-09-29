Local Firefighters’ Association donated $3000

Toronto city council votes against renaming stadium after Rob Ford Toronto city council has voted against naming a stadium after former mayor Rob Ford. Council voted 24-11 against renaming the stadium at Centennial Park after Ford, who died in March 2016 at the age of 46.

B.C. sets stage for 2018 referendum on electoral reform The stage is being set for a referendum to determine whether British Columbia will use a form of proportional representation to elect its provincial politicians in time for the next election in 2021.