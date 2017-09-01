Local author entertained at the Millbrook Farmer’s Market

We want to hear from you!
Upcoming EventsSep14Thu20176:00 pm TOPS: Take Off Pounds Sensibly @ St. Thomas More Catholic ChurchTOPS: Take Off Pounds Sensibly @ St. Thomas More Catholic ChurchSep 14 @ 6:00 pmEvery Thursday 6pm weigh-in, 6:45pm meeting St. Thomas More Catholic Church, King Street W. Millbrook. Non-Profit, affordable, friendly weight loss.7:00 pm Royal Canadian Legion BingoRoyal Canadian Legion BingoSep 14 @ 7:00 pmEveryone is welcome!Sep15Fri20171:00 pm Community Care Drop-in Social @ Community CareCommunity Care Drop-in Social @ Community CareSep 15 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pmCrafts, Coffee& Conversation All welcome!!Sep16Sat201711:00 am Designation Ceremony for the Pon...Designation Ceremony for the Pon...Sep 16 @ 11:00 amThis grain elevator is the last prairie style grain elevator in Ontario. Everyone welcome.4:30 pm Royal Canadian Legion Meat DrawRoyal Canadian Legion Meat DrawSep 16 @ 4:30 pmEveryone is welcome!Sep17Sun201712:00 pm Millbrook Legion Market PlaceMillbrook Legion Market PlaceSep 17 @ 12:00 pm – 5:00 pmVendors include Oasis Boutique offering jewellery, crafts, leggings, skin products, handbags, yard sale items, fishing products. Join us for the BBQ, too.Sep18Mon20176:30 pm Otonabee Square Dance Club Open ... @ Emmanuel United Church East Campus (formerly George Street United)Otonabee Square Dance Club Open ... @ Emmanuel United Church East Campus (formerly George Street United)Sep 18 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pmDiscover modern square dancing!7:30 pm The Aces of Harmony Welcomes a N... @ Northminster ChurchThe Aces of Harmony Welcomes a N... @ Northminster ChurchSep 18 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pmThe Aces of Harmony, a four-part a cappella men’s chorus, invites all men between the ages of 14 and 88 to join us in song every Monday evening from 7:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Northminster Church, 300 Sunset Blvd., Peterborough. For more info go to www.acesofharmony.com. Help us celebrate the 50th … Continue reading →Sep20Wed20171:00 pm Royal Canadian Legion 402 Progre... @ Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402Royal Canadian Legion 402 Progre... @ Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402Sep 20 @ 1:00 pmEveryone is Welcome!7:00 pm Millbrook Community Choir @ Centennial PlaceMillbrook Community Choir @ Centennial PlaceSep 20 @ 7:00 pmAll are welcome to come and sing!
- Blind goat missing from Alberta farm found safe and sound September 14, 2017Volunteers with an animal sanctuary south of Edmonton are celebrating the safe return of a blind goat named Daisy who they believed had been abducted from their property earlier this week.
- Appeal filed in B.C. child-bride case by member of polygamous sect September 14, 2017A British Columbia woman wants her conviction overturned after she was sentenced to seven months in jail for taking a 13-year-old girl to the United States to marry the leader of a polygamous church.
- EasyJet launches partnership with WestJet and Norwegian to expand international network September 13, 2017EasyJet has struck a partnership with Canada's WestJet airline and Norwegian Air that will allow passengers to book long-haul connecting flights to destinations like New York and Singapore in a move that significantly expands the low-cost carrier's network.
- Equifax says data hack likely only affected Canadians with U.S. dealings September 13, 2017Equifax Canada's customer service agents are telling callers that only Canadians who have had dealings in the United States are likely to be affected by the massive hack announced last week.
- Dollar stores are going to dominate Canada, U.S. retail: expert September 13, 2017The North American retail landscape is going to look a lot more cheap and cheerful as dollar stores occupy more of the brick-and-mortar spaces abandoned by up-market rivals.
- MLB scores: Cleveland sets American League record with 21st straight win September 14, 2017The Cleveland Indians won their 21st straight game on Wednesday, 5-3 over the Detroit Tigers, to set an American League record and join only two other teams in the past 101 years to win that many in a row.
- Fans denounce racism with sign above Green Monster September 14, 2017A few fans seated above the Green Monster dropped down a sign denouncing racism during the fourth inning of Boston's game against Oakland at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.
- Kaepernick, others speak out in support of Seahawks' Bennett September 13, 2017Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick showed his support Wednesday for Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, who says he was subjected to racially motivated excessive force by Las Vegas police last month.
