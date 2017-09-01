Local author entertained at the Millbrook Farmer’s Market

Blind goat missing from Alberta farm found safe and sound Volunteers with an animal sanctuary south of Edmonton are celebrating the safe return of a blind goat named Daisy who they believed had been abducted from their property earlier this week.

Appeal filed in B.C. child-bride case by member of polygamous sect A British Columbia woman wants her conviction overturned after she was sentenced to seven months in jail for taking a 13-year-old girl to the United States to marry the leader of a polygamous church.