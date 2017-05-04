Pictured is Millbrook District Lions President Lynda Allair presenting a donation cheque of $5,000.00 from the Millbrook District Lions Club to Corinna Campbell – the Charitable Giving Advisor PRHC Foundation. The donation is part of the Lions for Sight Campaign being spearheaded by the Fowlers Corners Lions Cub. The Millbrook Lions Club will be donating an additional $5000 in the fall – fund raising goal is to replace aging eye cataract surgery equipment at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Cataracts primarily affect people over the age of 65 and develop when the natural lens of a person’s eye becomes cloudy and opaque, resulting in blurred vision. PRHC is a regional hub for cataract surgery and five ophthalmologists perform as many as 3,000, 20 – 30 cataract operations each year. The procedure requires a piece of technology called a phacoemulsification unit. The existing unit at PRHC is over 10 years old and needs replacing.

The Millbrook Lions are proud to continue to work on behalf of our community – if you are interested in becoming a Lion please contact Dave Goode at goodebdi@nexicom.net or 705-932-5220. KG