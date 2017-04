A big thank you to the “Millbrook & Area Garden Club” for inviting Fern Armstrong on Wed. 1st March to enthral all of us with her knowledge and down-to-earth ideas on orchids … the house and outdoor plant with gorgeous flowers and ‘not so pretty’ leaves and also sharing her secret ingredient for fertilizing – B12!

Thank you Fern. It was a very informative and interesting subject.

Jeanette Allenbick (wannabe gardener of flowers), Millbrook