Letter to the Editor re TD Bank Closing – What’s the answer?

Dear Editor:

The Township of Cavan Monaghan has made it public that they are searching for an alternative to the closing of the TD branch in Millbrook this August and have passed a resolution in support of postal banking. Canada Post is asking our Federal Government to seriously examine postal banking in their review of the organization which was due for release last April and has not yet been made public.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers is in full support of the reintroduction of banking services at Canada Post. Canadians enjoyed these services through the post office until 1967. Canada Post is well established within communities across Canada and is able to provide banking to all Canadians.

Postal banking is flourishing in over 60 postal banks around the world, with 93% of postal systems now providing financial services. This means that more than 1 billion people are using services provided by the post office.

As the population of Millbrook is growing, postal banking would offer financial services to its residents and surrounding communities.

Rob Cowell

President- Canadian Union of Postal Workers Local 590