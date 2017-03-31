Letter to the Editor – If Ditches Could Talk…

Pushing my daughter in her stroller, we headed down our dirt road to drop off some fresh eggs at a neighbours’ house. I started to notice a few beer cans in the ditch and stopped to pick them up. By the time we had walked there and back I had collected a dozen beer cans amongst other items of trash. This in my opinion has become a disgusting and dangerous practice of living in the country. These perpetual drinking and driving offenders are making our beautiful country roads very filthy and extremely dangerous. I only wish that no one out walking or driving is hit by these thoughtless idiots.

It’s a real shame, and a travesty to our amazing area. Perhaps some back road ride programs will fix this.

Scott Calder, Cavan