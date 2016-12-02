Inaugural Barn Quilt Installed

After more than a year since it began, the Cavan Monaghan Barn Quilt Trail (CMBQT) celebrated the installation of their first Barn Quilt on Tuesday, November 22nd outside the Millbrook Home Hardware store. This business was selected for the first of three barn quilts sponsored by the Millbrook Business Improvement Area (BIA) as it has been an enthusiastic supporter of the project. In addition to hosting a barn quilt, Home Hardware is supporting this project with in- kind donations of supplies.

The CMBQT Committee is actively building a trail of barn quilts designed to tell the story of our community in a way that captures the people, history and culture of the Township.

The series of barn quilt will be dispersed throughout the community, connecting the villages and hamlets throughout the Township and highlighting the important role of agriculture in this community. The use of quilts as a story- telling tool also pays tribute to the history of this domestic craft which continues today through the efforts of many talented quilters in our community and the local businesses that support them.

Dave Britton, manager of our local Home Hardware, and his organization vocalized early support for this project and were eager to participate. As host, Britton also had a hand in the quilt design. He asked that it communicate three elements into the quilt; Home Hardware’s Canadian identity; its central role in the communities in which it operates; and the nature of the business. Quilt designers Kate DeKlerk, Bonnie McQuarrie and Debra Jackson translated Home Hardware’s story into a colourful and meaningful quilt design incorporating the three components requested. The Maple Leaf block in the centre of the quilt reflects the Canadian heritage of the business. The stylized house design in Home Hardware colours reflects the community focus of the business, and the carpenter wheel surrounding the house reinforces the nature of the business- home improvement tools and supplies for the homeowner.

Barn Quilt Tours are gaining popularity in Ontario as a unique tourism experience generating economic activity for local communities. The BIA recognizes that this trail will provide an opportunity for increasing visitor traffic to Downtown Millbrook, and undertook the sponsorship of three quilt blocks within the BIA Boundaries.

The CMBQT Committee is currently seeking applications from BIA members as well as other township residents who are interested in hosting and/or sponsoring a block quilt for their business, barn or historical residence. All barn quilt hosts will ultimately own and display a unique piece of rural art, while joining a community project that celebrates the rural culture and heritage of our Township. Hosts have input into their quilt, and work with both a quilter/designer to select or create their block, and a writer to tell their story. All blocks on this trail and their corresponding story will be posted on the Committee’s website and featured in the trail’s brochure. Interested parties should contact the committee through its website at http://www.cmbqt.com/, through Facebook at www.facebook.com/CMBarnQuiltTrails/ or by contacting Lenka Petric, Chair of the CMBQT Committee at macpet@nexicom.net. KG