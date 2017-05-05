If the Shoe Fits

A friend of mine complained that her dogs were barking and she didn’t mean her four-footed friends.

With her new fitness routine, she was walking more often and her feet were screaming at her.

In her wisdom to include more fitness in her life, she neglected the very vehicle that gets her there – her own feet. So as a reward and incentive to continue her regime, she plans to buy new shoes.

Now this may seem a simple task but there are a few things to keep in mind when buying shoes:

Before purchasing new footwear, make sure that you buy shoes made for your sport. Soccer, tennis and walking shoes all require very different protection for your feet, as the sport demands different movements. If it means buying more than one shoe, consider it an investment in your health.

A good time to buy shoes is at the end of the day as your feet may increase up to one-half a shoe size during the day due to swelling. Remember to wear the socks you would normally wear during your sport; socks and shoes must be fit together.

When you buy your new footwear, try the shoes on in the store. If the shoe does not feel right in the store, don’t buy it. Athletic shoes should not be expected to stretch or accommodate after you leave the store. Some brands of shoes offer a 30-day refund guarantee. Check with your shoe store and inquire what the return policy is. Also, remember to request removable insoles if you wear orthotics.

While in the store, mimic the movements of the particular activity or sport to determine if the shoe will perform properly. Keep in mind that high-impact sports require shoes that provide excellent cushioning and support.

Whether biking hilly terrain, walking to your mailbox or hitting a tennis ball on the court, keep in mind that if a shoe does not fit properly, it will never perform properly and will cause discomfort and potential injury. The only dogs you want barking are those happy pups you’ve taken for a walk.

Blessings on the road to health!

By Kimberley Payne

Kimberley Payne, an experienced Personal Trainer who lives in Millbrook, combines Christian commitment with over fifteen years’ experience in the health and wellness arena. Visit her Website www.kimberleypayne.com.