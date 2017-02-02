Historical Society Ramps Up 1

It is the busiest time of the year for the Millbrook and Cavan Historical Society as preparations for our gala fundraiser in March move into high gear and final steps are taken to secure Needler’s Mill.

At the same time, our regular monthly programming continues.

In late January each year, the Historical Society enjoys the hospitality of members and friends at Millbrook Manor, meeting for tea and conversation in the Common Room. This year the stories were sparked by a photograph probably taken very early in the 20th century from the vantage point of Medd’s Mountain that revealed long-gone buildings, prompted questions and led to tales of earlier times. Over tea, coffee and trays of refreshments, the conversation was animated and fascinating.

That conversation will continue on Thursday, February 23 at our annual Fireside Chat in the main floor lounge at Centennial Place, beginning at 7 pm, when the theme will be ‘Memories of Main Street”. All are welcome to come and take part as photographs of Millbrook’s downtown, as well as hamlets and crossroads nearby over the past 120 years reveal something of the character of the area and its people over time.

Planning is well underway for “March Masquerade”, our much anticipated fundraising extravaganza on Saturday, March 25. The hall of Millbrook’s Royal Canadian Legion will be transformed into a grand ballroom with a Mardi Gras flavour. Glittering masks and a little fancy dress are encouraged! This is the break everyone looks for in the final throes of winter, and it will not disappoint. The Historical Society is entirely volunteer-run and receives no outside funding. All our operations are dependent on donations and fundraising, but it is our aim to make fundraising fun for all!

We are also delighted to be able to announce that Needler’s Mill has passed the final inspection by the township’s Chief Building Official and the final steps are being taken to sign a lease with Otonabee Conservation for the land on which the mill sits.

Once the final papers have been signed and the mill receives a new coat of paint, we will set the date for the official celebration – all are invited!

By Celia Hunter