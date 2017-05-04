Historical Society Audience Grows

Close to 50 were on hand last Thursday for Robert Ross’ investigation into the mysterious circumstances of the death of Joseph Scriven, along with an introduction to Millbrook’s Foster Meharry Russell who spent the final years of his very productive life tracking the tangled web of accounts and events that led up to Scriven’s end.

The audience was not disappointed; Rob Ross gave an animated, entertaining and well researched account of the times and the personalities, illustrated with colourful anecdotes and intriguing details.

Audience numbers have grown substantially in the past couple of years, as Historical Society convenors Liz Avery and Glen Spurrell invite speakers that bring a variety of subjects and perspectives to the monthly gatherings. Peter Ramsay’s short presentation, ‘What Is It?’, highlighting a gadget or two from the past, gets the evening off to a good start, and is a popular feature every month. Peter also curates the display at the Millbrook Branch of the Cavan Monaghan Libraries.

Robert Winslow, founder of the 4th Line Theatre and its Creative Director, will be the Historical Society’s special guest speaker on Thursday, May 25. Rob will be back on the 4th Line Theatre barnyard stage this summer in both productions; David S. Craig’s ‘Bombers: Reaping the Whirlwind’, directed by David Ferry; and ‘The History of Drinking in Cavan’, written and directed by Robert himself. This play promises to “take audiences on a wild historical ride”, and comes out of both personal history and the reminiscences told to Rob by a number of local personalities.

Prior to Rob Winslow’s presentation, the Historical Society will briefly review the successes and challenges of the past year, receive and approve the budget for the coming year, and elect a new Board of Directors. All are invited to this Annual General Meeting and Rob’s talk in the Fireside Lounge at Millbrook’s Centennial Place, beginning at 7 pm. Admission for members is free; guests by free will donation.

By Celia Hunter