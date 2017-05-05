Garden Club to Visit Blossom Hill Nursery in June

Blossom Hill Nursery operated by Joe and Hazel Cook located just north of Peterborough specializes in delphiniums and peonies, as well as many other hardy perennials. Their plants are grown in their own fields and their delphiniums have won the only two Bronze Medallions from The Delphinium Society (UK) awarded in Canada. They have an abundance of specimens, with more than 600 varieties of peonies, including species, tree, herbaceous and Itoh peonies, and the collection produces an amazing show. The visit is scheduled for June 7th at 6:30pm, which should be an excellent time to see their many lovely peonies in bloom. If you wish to attend this event, please meet us at 681 Fifes Bay Road at 6:30 p.m. Photographs of their many plants are posted on their website for your information and enjoyment. Check out www.blossomhillnursery.com.

By Sharleen Pratt