Galerie Q Announces its Demise

Late last week local not-for-profit Galerie Q posted a notice on its website that it would be closing its doors at the end of the year. Referring to red tape and “unwelcome policies” directed at small business from the township, the organization expressed regret with the decision. Requests for further information were not returned, and plans for the venue have not been made public. This move will have ramifications on other local businesses looking to promote art and culture in the area.

In the meantime the gallery remains open Tuesdays through Sundays in December and their Masterworks Exhibition features 20 works from Quebec’s highest ranking artists including Allen Sapp, Claude Picher, Claude La Sauteur and Bruno Cote. KG