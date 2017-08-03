Flying Fortress Week touched Centennial Place residents as they visited the airport last month for a tour of the World War II B-17G Flying Fortress bomber named Sentimental Journey.

Among the visitors was Wilf Smith, who flew 39 operational bombing missions over Germany as a wireless air-gunner in a Lancaster bomber with Bomber Command, as a member of the Royal Canadian Air Force in Britain. He and the other residents enjoyed taking a step back in time, but Smith pointed out that the aircraft on display was much smaller than the Lancaster bomber aircraft he operated.