Get Your Lines and Hooks Ready for the Fishing Derby

Calling all fisherpersons! The annual Millbrook and District Lions Club Fishing Derby will take place at the Millpond in Millbrook on Saturday April 29 from 7:00am to 1:00pm. The fishing derby is open to those 16 and under with a registration fee of $2.00. More than 100 competitors joined the field last year to try to snag one of the 200 speckled trout that will be released into the pong, and of course the ultimate prize, “Millie”, who made a temporary appearance last year on the end of the rod of eleven year old Janelle Jacobs.

Whether you choose a private spot or cast with a crowd, there will be plenty of fun, prizes and free draws and a grand prize for the capture of “Millie” and no one walks away empty-handed. The Lions’ Food Truck will be on site for food and refreshments. Washroom facilities will be available at the Millbrook Arena.

If you require further information please contact: Ken Fines 705-932-5612 or Paul Holder 705-741-3456.

Come on out and enjoy a day of family fun! KG