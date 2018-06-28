These are a few of the fourteen young men from Jamaica who are spedning the summer travelling across the province working the games, rides and food vendor booths in local fairs. They are happy to come during the summer as year-round work is difficult to find back home. Our country welcomes seasonal works like them, and the exposure helps build mutual understanding while providing economic benefits to all participants. They happily admit they are fair weather workers, eager to return home in the fall before the snow flies.