Elvis Tribute Comes to Millbrook Legion

World renowned Elvis tribute artist Gary Wesley is passing through the area during an extensive tour later this month.

Wesley’s impersonation of “The King” reflects the performer’s passion and charisma, and his performances are enhanced by his striking resemblance to the late artist. Wesley sounds like Elvis, he looks like Elvis, and he moves like Elvis with an impeccable delivery of Presley’s trademark hip gyrations. Wesley has taken his show across North America, Australia and Mexico and has performed in several Las Vegas productions, and is the only artist to have performed in Memphis during Elvis Week for the past 25 years. He is also a fan favourite, and has been recognized by Elvis World Wide fan clubs for keeping the memory of Elvis alive.

Wesley’s swing through the region begins at the Millbrook Legion, who is hosting an evening performance on Friday, January 26th at 7 pm featuring Wesley as Elvis and Newmarket native Jeff Scott performing a Buddy Holly tribute as the opening act. A graduate of Humber College, Scott has toured the US, Canada, Australia, China and Mexico portraying the iconic singer, he perfected his impersonation during a six week stay at the Aladdin Casino in Las Vegas and as a member of Toronto’s Rock and Roll Heaven. Scott captures the late artist’s special brand of “feel-good fifties fun” with style.

On Saturday January 27th, Wesley takes his act to Peterborough where he will perform with Donna Brooks who will pay tribute to Tammy Wynette at the Navy Club located at 24 Whitlaw St. at 7 pm. The weekend winds up with a two hour matinee at Port Hope’s Capitol Theatre on Sunday afternoon. The Port Hope Pops Orchestra will join Wesley on stage at that event. For information about the Millbrook date, call 705-932-2837, and for the Peterborough show, call 705-749-3588. KG