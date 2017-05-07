Duct Taped Principal

North Cavan PS has now, for the third year in a row, convinced the principal to allow the staff and students to tape him to the wall using duct tape that was donated by the Home Hardware in Millbrook. This is a first for the new principal, Martin Twiss, who grew a bit reluctant as the time for the event drew near. He was dragged into the gym by custodian Annie Cavan and secretary Patti Nolan to meet his fate.

The students raised a total of $468.36 for the Millbrook & District Food Share, securing their principal to the gymnasium wall by applying more than 350 meter-long strips of tape which was purchased at $2 a piece, or three for $5. This is just another way the students at North Cavan give back to their community.