Driving Tips for Avoiding Wildlife Collisions

This time of year, driving conditions can change dramatically and seasonal risks surface that affect visibility and road conditions. The Peterborough Police would like to remind drivers to be aware of the changing conditions and adapt their driving habits accordingly. One of the main threats to drivers this time of year is wildlife. Below are some tips to be prepared for the challenge of sharing the road with unexpected wildlife.

Use extreme caution if driving at dawn and dusk, when deer are most active and visibility is poor. This means deer are often most active during peak commuter traveling times.



The risk of deer/vehicle collisions is greatest during autumn and early winter. Most of these crashes occur in October, November, and December when deer movements peak due to the onset of the breeding season.



Slow down when approaching deer standing near roadsides. Deer may “bolt” or change direction at the last minute.



If you see a deer cross the road, slow down and use extreme caution. Deer often travel in groups – if you see one, expect more.



Use flashers or a headlight signal to warn other drivers when deer are spotted on or near the road.



Use caution and be alert when passing through areas marked with deer crossing signs. These signs are placed in areas that have shown a high incidence of deer/vehicle collisions in the past.